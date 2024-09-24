Truist Financial Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $28.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Camping World Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CWH opened at $23.67 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,320 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 995,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Camping World by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

