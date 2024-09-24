UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $136.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

