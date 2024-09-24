United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $39.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4,305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,870 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,529,000. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in United States Steel by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,338,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.88. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

