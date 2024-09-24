USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Price Performance
Shares of USDP opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $476,213.40, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.69.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than USD Partners
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.