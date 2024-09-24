Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.90 on Friday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.