Vulcan Steel Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:VSL)

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Vulcan Steel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Vulcan Steel Company Profile
