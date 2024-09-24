Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 328 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 296.55 ($3.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($5.87).

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

