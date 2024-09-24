Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wynnstay Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 328 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 296.55 ($3.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($5.87).
About Wynnstay Group
