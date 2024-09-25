360 Capital REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

360 Capital REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 62.97.

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at 360 Capital REIT

In other news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 1,205,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$506,338.98 ($346,807.52). Insiders purchased 5,673,457 shares of company stock worth $2,305,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.