AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for AAON in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Trading Down 0.4 %

AAON opened at $107.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $109.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AAON by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $43,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.