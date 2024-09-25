AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55. AAR has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

