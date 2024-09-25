Accenture (ACN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $339.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture
In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accenture
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.