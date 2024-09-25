Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,448,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,165 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.