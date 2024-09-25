Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of -54.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn ($0.37) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -54.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $211.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alico has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 56.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

