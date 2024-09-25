Altus Group Limited (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

AIF opened at C$55.29 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.66.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.71104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.33.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

