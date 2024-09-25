Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $193.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.