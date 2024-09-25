American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $20.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $2,967,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

