Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $13.40

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 37.31, a current ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.