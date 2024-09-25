Analyzing Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northsight Capital and QuinStreet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $613.51 million 1.78 -$31.33 million ($1.56) -12.67

Northsight Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northsight Capital and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Northsight Capital and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet -5.11% -13.00% -8.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Northsight Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northsight Capital

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

