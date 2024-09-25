Analyzing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Rightmove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -15.49% -13.51% -9.48% Rightmove N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhihu and Rightmove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rightmove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Rightmove.

This table compares Zhihu and Rightmove”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $4.06 billion 0.09 -$118.82 million ($1.14) -3.02 Rightmove N/A N/A N/A $0.86 21.48

Rightmove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rightmove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rightmove shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Zhihu

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It also provides valuation and brokerage services, as well as engages in the sale of property data. The company serves property professionals, such as estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers, as well as landlords, surveyors, insurers, mortgage lenders, brokers, and local authorities. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.