Andrew Peer Sells 1,795 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.9 %

ACVA stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ACV Auctions by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 482,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

