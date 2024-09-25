Andrew Reeves Purchases 158,373 Shares of Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reeves bought 158,373 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$158,373.00 ($108,474.66).

Inghams Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Inghams Group alerts:

Inghams Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Inghams Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.