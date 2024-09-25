ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $78.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at $42,567,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,007 shares of company stock worth $2,911,790 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

