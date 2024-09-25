Antero Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 14,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 202% compared to the average daily volume of 4,740 call options.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

AR stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 941,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

