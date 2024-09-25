Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 760 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at $23,482,294.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, July 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $162.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $91,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

