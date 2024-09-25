Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 760 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at $23,482,294.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00.
Atlassian Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $162.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $91,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
