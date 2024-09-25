Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 26,870,748 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00.
Chewy Trading Down 1.2 %
Chewy stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 164.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
