Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 26,870,748 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00.

Chewy Trading Down 1.2 %

Chewy stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 164.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.