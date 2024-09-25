Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on High Tide Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.

