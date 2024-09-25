AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 37,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$554,400.60.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,100 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,364.00.

On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$163,349.46.

On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,901.54.

On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.

ACQ opened at C$15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.12. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$365.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.431405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

