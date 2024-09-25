AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 37,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$554,400.60.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,100 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,364.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$163,349.46.
- On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,901.54.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.
ACQ opened at C$15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.12. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$365.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38.
ACQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
