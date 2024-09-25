Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Further Reading

