BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
BGC Group Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. BGC Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.51.
About BGC Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.