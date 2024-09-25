BioLargo (BLGO) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioLargo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.16 BioLargo Competitors $6.84 billion $211.64 million 69.50

BioLargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -591.84% 5.15% -0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioLargo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1251 1567 44 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 13.55%. Given BioLargo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo competitors beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

