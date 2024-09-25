Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 1.1 %
BGI opened at $2.23 on Monday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.88.
About Birks Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.