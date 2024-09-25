Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 227.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDTX. Raymond James began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,891,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

