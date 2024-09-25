Brokerages Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) PT at $8.21

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.21.
LAAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAAC
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 11.2 %
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.