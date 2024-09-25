Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Target Price at $5.45

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $429.92 million, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.01. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Torrid

In related news, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $715,118.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Torrid news, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $715,118.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $1,892,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,596,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Torrid by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

