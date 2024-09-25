Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $578.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

