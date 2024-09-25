Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $515.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
