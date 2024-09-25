Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of VFS stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $357.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VinFast Auto

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

