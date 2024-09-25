Charles Goode Buys 39,506 Shares of Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Stock

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goode purchased 39,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.65 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$420,541.37 ($288,042.03).

Australian United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Australian United Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from Australian United Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Australian United Investment Company Profile

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

