Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.20 million.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
