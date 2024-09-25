Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

