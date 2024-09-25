Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush now has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Comerica traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 42734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

