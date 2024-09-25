Comparing Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) & Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hertz Global and Global Ship Lease”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $9.32 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $701.94 million 1.27 $304.50 million $8.85 2.86

Global Ship Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hertz Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hertz Global and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 46.90% 28.92% 16.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hertz Global and Global Ship Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Hertz Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company sells vehicles and value-added services. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

