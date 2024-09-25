Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS opened at $6.29 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

