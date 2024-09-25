Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
About Credit Suisse Group
