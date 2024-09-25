Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

KDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

