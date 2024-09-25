Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (REKT) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on October 1st

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3092 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA REKT opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12.
