Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 1st

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.