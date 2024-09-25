Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 1st

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.93.
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.