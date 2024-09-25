Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 1st

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.