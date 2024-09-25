Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Amy C. Becker Sells 14,500 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

