DoorDash’s (DASH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $141.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,711,701.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,057 shares of company stock worth $34,570,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

