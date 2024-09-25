Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($1.84). The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million during the quarter.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Here’s Why Surgery Partners Could Be the Next Hot Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.